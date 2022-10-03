Jennifer Aniston spotted out at dinner with impressive celebrity guest list What a crowd!

Talk about having friends in high places! Jennifer Aniston's latest night out had the most star-studded guest list.

The star has been living in New York City while she films the latest installment of The Morning Show, and took a break from filming to have a fabulous dinner with her celebrity friends.

The actress was spotted having dinner at Laser Wolf in Brooklyn, a popular Israeli restaurant situated on a hotel rooftop, and while her celebrity friends definitely caught people's attention, most interesting of all is that her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, was part of the group.

Jennifer was spotted by a follower of Deux Moi, who submitted their sighting of her on 2 October.

A picture shared alongside the tip sees the former couple sitting with Jimmy Kimmel, Howard Stern, Jon Hamm, Jason Bateman and a few other guests, enjoying dinner with a view sitting at a long table.

Jennifer looked chic as ever, sporting a fitted printed black t-shirt with a blazer and an Yves Saint Laurent crossbody bag.

The star has been busy filming The Morning Show alongisde Jon Hamm

She has been spotted all over the city as of late, and fans have gotten a treat of being able to see the makings of The Morning Show as they film outside of a set.

Most recently the former Friends star was photographed filming a scene with her new co-star, Jon, with the two being spotted in downtown Manhattan as well as Coney Island.

Fans can't wait to see the final result when the third season premieres

She was filming looking seriously fabulous as she donned a black turtleneck and a cropped, double breasted black blazer with sharp lapels and tortoise buttons, which she paired with figure-hugging bootcut jeans and black suede booties.

However, there was one more accessory that really stole the show, as she showed off not only her style but her impossible coolness by effortlessly hopping on a silver vintage Porsche Targa, which was convertible to boot. Jon later joined in on the fun, hopping into the luxury sports car next to his co-star.

