Jennifer Aniston wows in gothic look in unbelievable throwback photo The Friends actress has experimented with many different hairstyles over the years

Jennifer Aniston just doesn't seem to age and over the years the Friends actress has rocked countless looks and hairstyles – including her iconic Rachel cut.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston poses alongside her hairdresser in iconic image to mark end of an era

And while it's hard to imagine the Hollywood star's life before Friends, given how legendary it made her, we have unearthed an incredible photo of Jennifer two years before her most famous role.

In the picture taken in 1992, the actress looks stylishly done up in a high-neck lace dress, which she teamed with white pearls and matching earrings.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston shares rare peek inside incredible LA home

Jennifer's hair is styled in a bouncy blow dry – looking incredibly similar to Kate Middleton's iconic 'do, while a defined brow and bold lipstick complete her makeup look.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston reveals rare glimpse inside ultra-chic living room

SEE: Jennifer Aniston and 8 more celebrities who have a side-hustle flipping homes

The Along Came Polly star was attending the Leprechaun premiere in 1992 at the Bar One Club in West Hollywood.

Jennifer Aniston in 1992 has hair like Kate Middleton!

Then a little known actress, Jennifer was unaware than in two years time, her life would change forever after accepting the role as Rachel Green in Friends.

What's more, the 53-year-old was originally cast to play Monica Gellar, while Courteney Cox was given the part as Rachel, but the pair swapped over and fans can't imagine the characters any other way.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston looks sensational in star-print bikini top as she embraces natural beauty

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares snippets from beachside vacation with famous faces

During the pandemic, Jennifer mentioned that she had passed the time by watching old episodes of Friends while she'd been getting ready for the much-awaited reunion special in 2021.

The talented actress went on to play Rachel Green in Friends

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the show, gave some insight at the time into their prep for the reunion while appearing on the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares video inside endless garden - and it looks like a forest

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things… I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she said.

The Friends reunion was one of 2021's most awaited events

Lisa also expanded upon the format that the special ultimately took on, which saw the castmates memorably come together to discuss moments from filming and reunite with celebrity fans and other beloved supporting stars.

"It's not a reboot. It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped," she'd said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.