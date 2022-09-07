David Schwimmer hilariously replicates Jennifer Aniston's latest shower photo

Just three days ago Jennifer Aniston sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a steamy shower photo on Instagram, and now her former Friends co-star has something to say!

David Schwimmer took to Instagram himself to hilariously recreate the cheeky photo, and fans went even more wild over the sweet nod to his former on screen love. The actor truly aced the impression, and Jennifer already made her thoughts on it quite clear.

The photo sees David standing in a white tiled shower not unlike his co-star, though while the actress is having a peaceful shower, he is having quite the opposite.

In the shower snapshot, he is twisting back to face the camera, lathered all over in soap suds, perhaps too many, as he is squinting his eyes closed and pursing his lips, trying to fight off the foam from getting into his eyes.

He called out to Jennifer in the caption, writing: "@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??"

Fans gushed about the hilarious online interaction, writing plenty of references to Friends, commenting: "MY EYES! MY EYES," like Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, and: "See? He's her lobster," a common term in the show to state a couple that belongs together, as well as: "I LIVE FOR THESE INTERACTIONS," among plenty of lobster and heart emojis galore.

David's cheeky recreation

Meanwhile, the Just Go With It actress commented: "Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?" alongside a questioning and red heart emoji.

Her photo erred on the side of sultry rather than humorous, and was meant to promote the upcoming launch of the shampoo and conditioner by Lolavie, her haircare brand.

Jennifer's photo garnered over half a million likes

The steamy snapshot sees her giving her back to the camera, as she stands in an impressive marble bathroom, looking up towards the brass shower head as her hair, which is lathered up in product and full of shampoo suds, falls down her back.

She captioned the photo with: "Something's coming," alongside a shower head emoji.

