CBS News' Gayle King's whispered bathroom calls to Oprah revealed in touching tribute

CBS News anchor Gayle King has revealed the whispered bathroom calls she had with Oprah in a heartfelt tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

The TV presenter made the sweet revelation when she was celebrating the memory of the Grease actress in HELLO!'s special Breast Cancer Awareness Month digital issue. "I'm in the bathroom whispering to Oprah," she told us.

Speaking fondly of the memory, Gayle remembered when she called Oprah to ask if she could invite Olivia over for dinner to her house after interviewing her for CBS Sunday Morning.

She had wanted to keep the fun going after spending the day at Olivia's California ranch for the TV interview.

Olivia and Gayle had a great time filming together in 2019

Their plans almost were scuppered, but Gayle had a great idea and they were all able to have a fabulous dinner together.

She added: "She knew I was at Olivia's, she knew I had the interview. I ask, Olivia doesn't have dinner plans tonight, can she come over? I said, I didn't say anything in case Oprah had other plans, but I know with Oprah there is always food. Can she come over? She goes, 'yeah of course. That's fine.'

"I go back to Olivia and I say, 'I was just talking to Oprah and she says why don't you come over and join us for dinner tonight?' She said, 'Well I was just talking to a friend, Peter, I’m going to meet them for dinner.' I went, 'Oh!' Then I go back to Oprah and I am whispering, 'can the friends come too?' But it was great! They all came. It was such a great evening.

"Olivia even posted about it later. But she doesn’t know I was in the bathroom whispering to Oprah because I can't just universally invite people to Oprah's house for dinner. I didn’t think she would mind, but I always ask first. We ended up with Olivia, Peter and his wife and it was a great, great night."

It was a night of great food and great conversation.

They hit it off on and off camera

The day will always hold a special place in Gayle's heart. In her own words, she revealed her interview with Olivia remains one of the highlights of her broadcast career.

She said: "That was Olivia Newton-John, even when she was fighting the fight, she wanted to help others too. So I consider it one of the great highlights of my broadcast career. I got to talk to her before she left us."

