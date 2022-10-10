Exclusive: Sir Cliff Richard's emotional tribute to 'soulmate friend' Olivia Newton-John – 'My heart aches'

Sir Cliff Richard has revealed his heartache after the death of his close friend Olivia Newton-John, saying: "My heart breaks I can’t phone Livvy anymore."

EXCLUSIVE: Remembering Olivia Newton-John - Her family, Dolly Parton, Sir Cliff and more share memories

The world was devastated when Olivia died aged 73 at her California ranch, surrounded by people she loved. She leaves behind an amazing legacy and in HELLO!’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month digital issue, her friends pay tribute to her with personal memories.

Sir Cliff has shared a kind message for his close friend Olivia, alongside her fellow celebrity friends – including Dolly Parton, Jane Seymour and Dionne Warwick.

Hitting it off instantly, Sir Cliff and Olivia became friends for life sharing a love of music. In her loving memory, the singer said the late star will always have a place in his heart as he looks back on their time together.

Sir Cliff said: "Olivia was an incredibly special person. My heart breaks thinking I can’t pick up the phone to talk to Livvy anymore. We were friends for life, a kind of soulmate friendship that stood the test of time. There had always been a chemistry with us from the first time we met, on and off screen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John's best moments

"We always had fantastic fun together, at parties or just chatting. Singing together was always special. She was pitch-perfect every time, and our voices blended well. It still makes me smile, thinking of the time when Livvy asked if I would escort her to the re-release of Grease 20 years after the first release in 1998.

They appeared in the ABC tv special 'Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights'

"It was in London, and I was delighted to have Livvy on my arm…. But I had a guilty secret: I had not got round to seeing her hit movie the first time. Accidentally after the movie I let it slip saying it was ‘way beyond expectations’ but as many of our nights did, it ended in laughter.

"Her heart of gold is the real legacy she leaves behind. She had so much love to give and everyone loved her back and I am happy that she considered me a friend.

Their friendship spanned decades as they remained close over the years

"It is a testament to how kind and concerned Livvy was, as she gave up many years of her career to encourage people suffering with cancer… She gave them courage and her support.

"She touched the hearts of so many people and she will forever have a place in mine… Cliff.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.