Exclusive: Dolly Parton shares last special memory of close friend Olivia Newton-John

Dolly Parton has revealed her close friend Olivia Newton-John will always have a place in her heart, saying: "You left a spot that no one else will ever fill."

Olivia sadly died aged 73 in August this year at her beautiful Californian ranch, surrounded by the love of her family and friends – 30 years after her initial breast cancer diagnosis. In HELLO!'s Breast Cancer Awareness Month digital issue, we celebrate how the late star's legacy will live on after she touched the lives of people all over the world.

Dolly joins Olivia's fellow celebrity friends – including Sir Cliff Richard, Jane Seymour and Dionne Warwick - in sharing special memories of the late star exclusively with HELLO!

Musicians Olivia and Dolly were close friends, bonding over their shared love of country music over the years and performing together.

Fondly looking back, the 9 to 5 hitmaker spoke from the heart about the duo singing together for the very last time...

Dolly Parton said: "My first memory of Olivia was when her song "Let Me Be There" was a hit. I have loved her ever since.

"We had many occasions that we got to share together, either backstage or performing on the same shows, and I loved every moment that I ever got to spend with her.

Dolly and Olivia were incredibly close friends over the years

"I've always been inspired by her grit, tenderness, willingness, and determination. She fought until the very end.

"My last memory of Olivia was when I sang with her on my song "Jolene" which she recorded for an album not so very long ago. I cannot wait to hear that album and Olivia may you rest in peace. You left a spot that one else will ever fill."

