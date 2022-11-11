We love that Elizabeth Hurley has kindly devoted more than two decades to raising awareness about breast cancer.

The mother-of-one said being the Global Ambassador for The Breast Cancer Campaign remains her most "meaningful work".

Inspired by her own grandmother's battle with breast cancer, Elizabeth has gone to great efforts to use her platform to promote breast health.

In an important message to women everywhere, she has spoken openly about self-checking and getting mammograms. Of her work, she recently told HELLO! in a Q&A: "I am so proud to have spent over two decades travelling the world discussing the importance of breast health, early detection, and raising funds for research, education, and medical services on behalf of The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign.

"I'd like to think that my grandmother would also be proud of the work I've done over the years. I am so passionate about raising awareness about breast cancer and my role as Global Ambassador for The Breast Cancer Campaign continues to be my life's most meaningful work.

"Over the years, I've seen the powerful impact The Campaign has had on the global breast cancer community, including ground-breaking progress made through the research, and advancement across science, treatments, and care."

She added: "For anyone going through this experience, my heart goes out to them as it is an awful experience for any family. There must be a time when we don't talk about any breast cancer awareness anymore because there isn't breast cancer."

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.