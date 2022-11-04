Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian pens the sweetest tribute to 'gorgeous father' Arun Nayar The businessman was previously married to Elizabeth Hurley

There's no denying Damian Hurley shares a close bond with his former stepdad Arun Nayar. On Thursday, Elizabeth Hurley's son took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to the businessman in honour of his birthday.

Alongside two pictures of the paid, the 20-year-old model remarked: "Happiest of birthdays to my gorgeous father [heart emoji]."

The heartwarming post received a flurry of messages, with Trinny Woodall adding two red heart emojis. Patsy Kensit said: "Beautiful D I love you Aunty ratticus." One follower stated: "How wonderful you have that special bond x."

Another post read: "Damian you are truly a wonderful, kind and respectful.young man! Your mother has raised you very well. It's quite refreshing seeing a young man these days full of love and respect for those around him!"

While Arun is not Damian's biological father, Elizabeth has always considered him his father because when she married the Indian textiles heir, Damian was five years old. The former couple married in 2007 but divorced four years later, and have since remained good friends.

One of the pictures Damian shared on Instagram

"Arun is Damian's daddy and a very good one too, they see each other a lot," she told You magazine back in 2018. The pair have such a good relationship that some summers they have holidayed together alongside Damian and their respective partners.

Of their divorce, she said: "My husband and I had the most amicable divorce in the world and my lawyer said it was the cheapest case she'd ever handled because neither of us wanted anything."

Back in July, Arun was on of the guests who attended Damian's graduation from drama school. "Mama and Daddyo at graduation with mee," he wrote alongside a snap of him with Arun and mum Elizabeth.

