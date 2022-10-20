Elizabeth Hurley swaps summer bikinis for fabulous jeans in sweet at-home photo The star is a country girl

Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational on Wednesday when she shared a fabulous update posing in a very different outfit to her recent string of sun-soaked bikini snaps this summer.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley poses in plunging lace dress for sultry portraits - see what her son Damian had to say

Taking to Instagram, the model, 57, swapped her barely-there two pieces for a pair of fabulous figure-hugging jeans and a stylish T-shirt as she posed for a countryside photo alongside her pack of black labradors.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances in tiny black bikini

Captioning the snap, she penned: "Country life." The star was seen standing in the middle of her furry friends as she held a walking stick. The doting mother was also rocking a pair of fabulous green wellies.

READ: Elizabeth Hurley looks amazing as she reunites with beloved co-star

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks fantastic in sparkly dress as reflects on iconic movie moment

Of course, Elizabeth, who is never short of a glamorous accessory, added an ultra-stylish pair of sunglasses to the ensemble and wore her iconic brunette tresses down in voluminous waves.

Elizabeth was a vision

The autumnal ensemble makes a major change to the actress' recent choice of attire which, until recently, has been a selection of stunning swimwear as she made the most of the soaring temperatures this summer.

Last month the star waved goodbye to the summer days with an unbelievable video where she was seen posing in a vibrant yellow bikini.

In the fabulous clip, Elizabeth could be mistaken for a mermaid whilst taking a dip in the water, showing off her toned physique.

The star is no stranger to a stunning bikini

Alongside the post, she penned: "Bye bye, Summer 202," and added love heart emoji.

A fourth commented: "What's it like to be the most beautiful woman in the world?" The star added a cover of the song Summertime to the fabulous post.

Another snap from the star's sunny trips saw her posing in a white bikini in the south of France.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.