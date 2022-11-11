Dr Zoe Williams has kindly devoted her time to campaigning about breast health. The regular medic on This Morning has been using her wealth of experience and knowledge as a GP and bringing it to her ambassador role at Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign.

She has a kind message for women about self-checking their own breasts and she tirelessly raises awareness about breast cancer.

Of her work, she recently told HELLO!: "I think for me it's the fact that if everybody was self-checking and everybody developed that skill from a young age, to be able to identify a change in their breasts, it wouldn't save everybody because even with the best self-checking technique you wouldn’t spot it, but it would save so many lives.

"It wouldn't stop people from getting breast cancer but it would mean we would pick up so many more breast cancers at stage one. Breast cancer at stage one is a highly survivable disease. More than 90% of people will survive that and also the treatments you are likely to need are a lot less invasive.

"I lost a patient to breast cancer, a patient I was quite close to, when I was a GP trainee. It was a lady I knew very well. Mostly because her mum had a lot of health needs, I looked after her mum so I used to see this ady all the time because she was a carer for her mum.

"One day I was called to see her and she had very, very advanced breast cancer and she died a few weeks later. She never told me. She knew and never told me. She didn't want to worry her family.

"This is a disease that hopefully one day if the advancement in science continues, hopefully one day no one will die from breast cancer but a big part of that is enabling and empowering people to self-check."

