Andy Murray honours his wife Kim Sears

Andy Murray has honoured his wife Kim and revealed she is the kindest person he has ever met in a HELLO! exclusive.

Throughout his glittering career, 34-year-old Kim has been an incredible pillar of support, and at every turn she has been there for him. They are the perfect love match, falling head over heels after meeting at the US Open in 2005. The couple have been married since 2015 and they raise four children together.

Although the couple tend to shy away from the spotlight, they certainly have a huge loyal following and cultivate lots of media attention during Wimbledon.

Kim has shown great kindness in inspiring and encouraging her tennis star husband to reach his full sporting potential.

Honouring his wife with a special mention for our Kind List, Andy lifted the lid on how Kim is the kindest person he knows. He told HELLO!: "My wife is the kindest, for continuing to allow me to follow my dream and play tennis."

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament.

During a previous chat with the New York Times, Andy said of his wife's sacrifices: "That's one of the things that I guess she's also sacrificed, a little bit, for our relationship, and I appreciate that a lot. But hopefully there's only a few more years left of it, and then we can get away from all of that stuff."

He also opened up about the unwavering support from his family - particularly his wife Kim - when he was "left in a bad place" due to injuries. "When I was in a pretty bad place, I wouldn't have been that pleasant to be around," he told The Times. "At the time, I probably didn't realise how low I was. But the pain in my hip was consuming all my thoughts.

"It was painful when I would try to play with the kids or walk the dogs. It was painful lying in bed at night. It was always there and that started to really wear on me."

When he can’t wear his wedding ring on the tennis court, Andy always makes a sweet gesture to his love by tying the piece of jewellery to his shoelaces. With her love and endless support, the Wimbledon champion has been able to chase his dreams of playing tennis and become one of the best players in the world.

