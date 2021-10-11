Andy Murray shares beautiful photo of wife Kim to celebrate her birthday

Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears are celebrating today as the tennis star's wife turned 33 on Tuesday, and to mark the event Andy shared an unexpected photo of his wife.

Kim often supports her husband during his matches, cheering him on from the sidelines, and in the photo that Andy shared, she appeared to be supporting him once again. But this time, she was wearing a black jumper with the phrase 'Parental Advisory Explicit Content' emblazoned across it. The tennis ace made a joke about this, as he captioned the shot: "She managed to top the mum/wife rankings for another year despite her potty mouth."

He then added the heart, face with lips zipped and poop emojis, before saying: "Happy birthday." He finished the post with the birthday cake and party popper emojis.

Although many fans took to the comments to wish Kim a happy birthday, several took the opportunity to poke fun at Andy after the tennis ace confessed to losing his wedding ring.

"She loves you again after finding the ring," joked one, while another jested: "Happy birthday. I'm sure her 'potty mouth' came into play when you 'mislaid' your wedding ring!"

A third teased: "Happy Birthday Mrs Murray. I'm glad you have forgiven your husband after he lost the wedding ring." And a fourth cautioned: "Happy birthday to Kim do not lose the ring again."

Kim was wearing a casual look

Last week, Andy took to Instagram to inform his fans that he had lost his wedding ring while competing in Indian Wells, California.

"Basically last night after dinner here in Indian Wells I got back in the car to go back to the hotel and the car didn't smell great," he explained. "Basically, I'd left my tennis shoes there, it's been 38-39 degrees so my tennis shoes are pretty damp and sweaty and smelly."

He added: "I decided when I got back to the hotel that the trainers needed some air and I needed to dry them out a little bit, so I have no balcony in my room and didn't want to leave them in my room so I thought, 'I'm going to leave the shoes underneath the car'.

"When I got back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone."

Kim had Andy in "bad books"

He then continued to explain how his wedding ring had also gone missing: "As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me 'Where's your wedding ring?' and I was like 'Oh, no.'

"I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I am playing because I can't play with it on my hand, so, yeah, my wedding ring has been stolen again.

"I am in the bad books at home so I want to try and find it," he said before asking his fans to spread the message and help him out.

