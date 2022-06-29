Andy Murray makes touching comment about wife Kim during 'difficult' career moment The couple have been married since 2015

After seven years of marriage and four children together, it's safe to say that Kim Murray is tennis star Andy Murray's rock.

In a candid interview with The Times, the two-time Wimbledon champion has opened up about the unwavering support from his family - particularly his wife Kim - when he was "left in a bad place" due to injuries.

"When I was in a pretty bad place, I wouldn't have been that pleasant to be around," he explained. "At the time, I probably didn't realise how low I was. But the pain in my hip was consuming all my thoughts.

"It was painful when I would try to play with the kids or walk the dogs. It was painful lying in bed at night. It was always there and that started to really wear on me."

Speaking of his wife, Andy added: "I was doing everything I could to make it better and it wasn't improving. Kim has been a huge support for me in my difficult moments."

Andy and Kim married in 2015

The couple married in Scotland in April 2015, and are the proud parents to Sophia, six, Edie, four, two-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child - another girl - was born in March 2021 during lockdown.

"When you get to kid number four, it's chaos as soon as you leave the room," he continued. "It's a lot easier with one kid, but you do become less paranoid. You can't keep an eye on all of them all the time. I feel on more of an even keel since I've had the kids, because they are the most important thing."

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament.

