King Charles set to make history – with Prince William and Princess Kate by his side It's a big day for the new monarch

King Charles III will reach a major landmark event on Tuesday as he hosts the first inward state visit of his reign.

On Tuesday, the monarch will welcome South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK for the start of a two-day visit.

Charles will perform his duty as head of state and greet the foreign leader during a ceremony attended by the Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales, staged on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

During the welcoming ceremony, the president, accompanied by the King, will inspect the Guard of Honour, found by Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa

Afterwards, spectators in The Mall will be treated to the sight of a carriage procession carrying Mr Ramaphosa, the King and Queen Consort, and William and Kate.

Following a private lunch at Buckingham Palace, hosted by Charles, the King will accompany the president as he views South African artefacts from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery.

The Queen pictured hosting a state banquet at the Palace

That evening, King Charles will host a formal state banquet in the President's honour at the palace.

And all eyes will be on Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla. Given the occasion, both will be dressed to their nines in their finery, including gowns and glittering tiaras.

Princess Kate will wear a tiara to the grand event

It will be a rare and special moment. Princess Kate has only worn three tiaras on 11 occasions and royal fans are eager to see what she chooses on the night.

South Africa's High Commissioner, Jeremiah Nyamane Mamabolo, hailed the importance of the state visit after speaking to the King a few weeks ago when Charles visited an exhibition of South African fashion in London.

Royal fans are eager to catch a glimpe of Princess Kate

Mr Mamabolo, who is expected to be among the state banquet guests, said: "The important thing is that the King has focused for his first visit, to be with Africa, South Africa, and the Commonwealth."

