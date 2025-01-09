Royal stepparents! Princess Charlene, Princess Beatrice & more blended families

Princess Charlene of Monaco shares twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with her husband Prince Albert, but she became a stepmother years before welcoming her own kids.

Albert is a father to two children from previous relationships: he shares a daughter called Jazmin, born in 1992, with American waitress Tamara Rotola, and son Alexandre, born in 2003 to Air France flight attendant Nicole Coste.

Albert took paternity tests to confirm the parentage of both. He has been pictured with Jazmin at the 2020 Hollywood For The Global Ocean Gala, while Nicole spoke warmly of his relationship with Alexandre in an interview with Paris-Match in 2021.

"As for Jacques and Gabriella, they are still small; Alexander happily plays with them when he sees them," she said.