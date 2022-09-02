The Crown season six casts Prince William and Kate Middleton Season six begins filming soon

Netflix drama The Crown has cast their Prince William and Kate Middleton for season six.

MORE: The Crown season five early review: 'This season is going to blow people’s minds'

Two actors will portray William as the show covers his years as a teenager at Eton through to a young adult attending university at St Andrews in Scotland. Teenager Rufus Kampa will pick up the role of Prince William at the age of 15, while Ed McVey will portray the prince’s later teen and early adult years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother reveals real reason he rejected The Crown's request to film at Althorp

Deadline reports that newcomer Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate; Kate and William met as students at the Scottish university.

The news comes after it was revealed that Netflix was on the hunt for "an exceptional young actor to play PRINCE WILLIAM in the next series". A casting notice read: "This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. Shooting will commence in early September 2022."

MORE: Everything the royal family have said about The Crown

Rufus has a solid resume after working on the stage for several years on and off the West End, and his episodes will include the death of William’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in August 1997, and the fallout the royal family experienced.

Ed graduated from the Old Vic in 2021 and Deadline reports that his profile on casting website Spotlight "shows he has several skills required for the part of prince William: he can perform heightened RP ‘Queen’s English’ accent; is proficient with firearms… and can snowboard".

Rufus, Meg and Ed will portray William and Kate

Season six of the show will begin filming later in 2022.

The award-winning series charts the rise of Queen Elizabeth II from the death of her father and her ascension to the throne in the 1950s through to the current day.

The cast has changed several times to reflect the changing years and season five will see Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce play the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, while Dominic West has taken over the role of Prince Charles, and Lesley Manville is set to play Princess Margaret.

The fifth season of the royal drama will land in November. The new episodes will dramatize the events of the early to mid-1990s including the finalization of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' divorce, the Queen's annus horribilis, and the tragic death of Diana in 1997.