Jessica Simpson shocks fans with birthday photo of her mom, Tina – 'She's your sister!' Tina looks stunning

Jessica Simpson has shocked fans by posting a photo of her incredibly youthful looking mother on Instagram.

The Texas-born singer posted a snapshot showing her and sister Ashlee posing with Tina Simpson to celebrate her 63rd birthday on Sunday.

As well as sharing their best wishes for Jessica's mom on her special day, fans couldn't believe how young Tina looks for her age.

Several commented that the three women looked more like sisters than a mother and her daughters in the photograph.

"She looks like she can be one of your sisters," said one fan who wanted to praise Tina's youthful appearance.

Another wrote: "Wait their mom is in this pic?!?"

Jessica, Ashlee and Tina surprised fans with this photo

"At first I was [like] 'I didn’t know she had 2 sisters'" joked a third.

Others were after some answers regarding Jessica and Ashlee's mom's youthful looks. "Did your mom find the fountain of youth?!?!" asked one.

Tina herself responded to the post to light-heartedly correct her daughter for suggesting she was 62 and not 63 in the picture's caption: "I love you @jessicasimpson even more that you said I was 62 not 63!" she said.

To this one fan responded: "Not surprised J was off because you don’t age!!!"

Jessica regularly shares photos of her mom and family

Along with the lovely family photo, Jessica penned a loving tribute to her mother.

"We are because She is…" the star, who recently received some unwanted attention for her own dramatic change in appearance, began.

"Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest. You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts. Hero status, indeed."

Jessica and her sister Ashlee are no strangers to stunning fans on social media

The Blonde Ambition and The Love Guru actress continued by explaining how the family had enjoyed: "a beautiful week celebrating our Mom- the natural born small and mighty!" after her mother's birthday took place on 18 January.

Jessica finished her caption with the sweet words: "May God Bless you abundantly! Lovin’ you is one of life’s greatest treasures!"

