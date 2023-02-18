American Idol alum Kellie Pickler's husband has died after apparent suicide

American Idol alum Kellie Pickler's husband has died by apparent suicide. Nashville Police Department confirmed 49-year-old Kyle Jacob's death after being called to his home Friday February 17; "His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide," the statement read.

Kellie, who appeared on the fifth season of the hit singing competition and finished sixth, told the department that when she woke up she could not find him, and that she and her personal assistant called police after being unable to their office door at their home.

Kyle was a songwriter who had written for Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley, and Clay Walker. He penned Garth Brooks' 2007 hit More Than A Memory and Tim McGraw's Still.

A day before his death, he took to social media where he shared that his song, Hey World, with Lee Brice had gone platinum.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!! @leebrice @curbwordmusicpub @curbrecords #countrymusic," he captioned the post.

Kyle won an ACM for his work with Lee in 2014; he had also been nominated for a Grammy and won a CMA Award.

Kellie and Kyle wed in 2011

Kellie and Kyle began dating in 2008 and wed in 2011 a year after Kyle proposed on a Florida beach.

"It was the most spiritual moment," Kellie said at the time. "We would've gotten married that night had there been a preacher walking by!"

In 2015 they appeared together in the CMT documentary I Love Kellie Pickler, which ran for three seasons.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to connect with a trained counselor or visit the Lifeline site.