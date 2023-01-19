Crosby Stills and Nash singer David Crosby dies at the age of 81

David Crosby, one of the founders of influential rock band Crosby Stills and Nash, has died at the age of 81. David, who also sang for The Byrds before founding the supergroup with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, passed away after a long illness.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife Jan shared in a statement.

"He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched," Jan wrote.

"We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Crosby Stills and Nash was founded when the three musicians were living in Lauren Canyon in Los Angeles, and their debut album in 1969 was a top 10 hit.

A year later Neil Young joined the band - becoming Crosby Stills Nash and Young - and they went on to have three consecutive number one albums: Déjà Vu (1970), 4-Way Street (1971) and So Far (1974).

They split in the mid-seventies after a tumultous few years but would often reconvene for touring over the following decades.

During their time together, David also released solo music including his first album in 1971, and he had also performed in the 1960s Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman, and Michael Clarke in The Byrds.

He left the band in 1967 after he spread conspiracy theories about the death of John F. Kennedy at the Monterey Pop Festival.