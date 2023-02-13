Sharon Stone's brother Patrick dies suddenly aged 57

Sharon Stone's younger brother Patrick has reportedly passed away at the age of 57 - two years after the death of his son, River.

The Hollywood star's sibling died on Sunday morning following a battle with heart disease. TMZ reports that his passing is being ruled by the coroner's office as "sudden cardiac death".

According to the outlet, Patrick's wife Tasha shared a statement announcing the devastating news. "My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River ... I don’t know what else to say, he was my world," she said.

"I’m not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don’t want to, but I will of course. I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I."

Sharon is yet to publicly address her brother's death

She continued: "Until we meet again I will forever hold you and our wonderful (and some not so wonderful but just as important) memories close to my heart and will visit those memories always. I love you honey babe. My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time."

The couple's infant son River tragically passed away aged just 11 months in 2021.

At the time, Sharon revealed the news in an Instagram post. She shared a clip of adorable River playing in his crib, followed by text which read: "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021."

Sharon mourned her nephew's death in 2021

Sharon, who has two other siblings, Michael and Kelly, soundtracked the heartbreaking clip with Eric Clapton's Tears in Heaven.

The terrible news of Patrick's death comes shortly after Sharon shared a health update on her mom, 90-year-old Dorothy Stone, 16 months after she suffered from a stroke.

