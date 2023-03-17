John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies age 60 

The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick has died. He was 60.

His rep at Portrait PR confirmed the news, revealing he died of natural causes. The actor was just this week doing press interviews for John Wick 4 with Keanu Reeves.

Lance attended the Yale School of Drama in the early 1980s, at the same time as Angela Bassett, but found fame in the 2000s when he starred as Cedric Daniels in The Wire for five seasons. Lance appeared in all 60 episodes as Daniels, a police officer who is promoted from lieutenant to major to commissioner.

He went on to appear in cult TV hits including Fringe as Phillip Broyles, and Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch.

In 2014 he joined Keanu in the first John Wick film as Charon, a New York hotel concierge, and over the last nine years appeared in all three sequels.

The fourth film will be released on March 24 2023.

Lance was also set to appear as the Greek god Zeus in upcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the Disney+ adaption of the book series of the same name, alongside Jessica Parker Kennedy.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne and Christopher.