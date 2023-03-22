Chris Hemsworth's birthday prank with his kids has left fans divided The actor has caused quite a stir on social media.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky recently celebrated their twin sons Sasha and Tristan’s ninth birthday with a playful cake-smashing prank that has caused quite a stir on social media.

The Thor actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the birthday bash, which saw Elsa playfully slam one of their sons' faces into a cake while Chris looked on with a grin.

While some fans found the prank "hilarious", others were quick to criticize the couple, calling the joke "violent" and "ridiculous."

While the controversy over the birthday prank highlights differing opinions on parenting and humor, it is clear that Hemsworth and Pataky love their children deeply and prioritize their family life.

As one fan wrote, "Always an adventure in your home👏 @elsapataky Blessings to your wonderful family ❤️ Happiest of birthdays!"

Chris and Elsa have yet to address the controversy and despite the backlash, the couple has been candid in the past about their parenting approach.

Chris has spoken about the importance of balancing his career with family life, saying, "There [are] times when I’ve thought, ‘Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered.'"

Elsa, on the other hand, has shared her parenting philosophy, saying, "I always want them to feel free and to be themselves. I don’t want to put any limits on them."

The couple, who has been married since 2010 and share twin boys and a daughter named India, often show glimpses of their family life on social media.

The birthday prank may have caused some controversy, but it's clear that Chris and Elsa are committed to creating a happy and healthy home for their children.

