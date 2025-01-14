Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth mega-mansion in Byron Bay© Instagram

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's $20m mega-mansion with jaw-dropping rooftop pool

The Thor actor and his wife are parents to three children 

HELLO!
Senior Features Writer
Lifestyle Features Editor
35 minutes ago
As a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth is extremely well-known in the world of cinema, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the Thor actor has a healthy net worth.

But rather than splashing the cash on a home in Beverly Hills, Chris decided to lay down roots and raise his family in his homeland Australia.

The 41-year-old and his wife, Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, 48, bought a stunning home overlooking Byron Bay in NSW back in 2014 after relocating from Los Angeles. 

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© FilmMagic, Getty
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married in 2010

The couple paid $7 million for the home and spent many years renovating the house entirely to create their dream home.

Chris and Elsa, who are parents to 12-year-old India and 10-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha, have managed to transform the mega-mansion into a staggering beautiful property which is said to be worth more than double what they paid, with an estimated valuation of AUS$20 million.

An aerial view of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia© Alamy Stock Photo
The family live in Byron Bay in NSW

The house, nestled in the forestry of Broken Head Road and overlooking the Seven Mile Beach, is about 12 kilometres from Byron Bay, so the family are close by the sandy shores perfect for surfing, as well as basking in their own private sanctuary.

The house has so many incredible amenities including a rooftop infinity pool, a state of the art at-home gym, five bedrooms with five en suite bathrooms, a spa, a huge indoor-outdoor kitchen, a cinema room, games room, and four-car garage. They also have a games room with a bar to entertain their family and friends when they visit.

1/8

Elsa Pataky standing by her infinity pool at home© Instagram

Rooftop infinity pool

With Byron Bay known for its scorching weather, being near the beach was clearly not enough for the family, so they installed a stunning rooftop infinity pool for when the family of five wishes to cool off.

This photo of Elsa posing for a sun-drenched photo shows not only how big the pool is but also how sensational the view from their outdoor area is. 

The blue sky and ocean appear to go on forever while the greenery from the trees adds more beautiful pops of colour.

2/8

Elsa and Chris' sons standing by their firepit© Instagram

Views for days

The outdoor terrace area also serves as the perfect place for outdoor dining, particularly when the weather isn't quite so sunny, as seen in this photo. 

Chris and Elsa's two boys were standing on the patio in front of the firepit which is also placed in front of a gorgeous view.

3/8

Elsa and her son in her kitchen© Instagram

Kitchen

Elsa shared this sweet photo of her and her son making pizza dough in their kitchen and the cooking area is beautiful.

The room appears to have sky-high ceilings and plenty of windows and glass elements throughout, meaning it reflects daylight and floods the room with sunshine.

The kitchen features neutral and wooden elements to the cupboards and there is also an island in the centre of the room topped with off-white marble.

4/8

Elsa and Chris Hemsworth © Instagram

Dining area

Christmas dinner at the Hemsworth household looks incredible! 

Chris and Elsa set up a long dining table on the terrace of their home, with views across their infinity pool to the ocean.

5/8

Elsa and her son in their living room at home© Instagram

Living area

Another photo shared at Christmas showed how huge their living room is. 

We can't get over how high the ceilings are, which are lined with stunning wooden beams.

The room also has plenty of seating and a fireplace in the centre of one wall with a huge, framed piece of art above it. 

We can also spot the large glass doors leading out onto the terrace.

6/8

4 chris hemsworth house mural

Arty features

Chris enlisted one of his favourite artists to paint a huge mural along one wall in his house and shared a look at the finished result on Instagram. 

He revealed the meaning behind the design, which focuses on representational imagery of the ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people.

7/8

At-home gym

At-home gym

He is known for playing a superhero, so it's no wonder that Chris endeavours to keep himself in shape and he can do so from the comfort of his own home. 

The actor has a state-of-the-art at home gym in his house which is decked out full of weight, apparatus and training equipment.


8/8

Elsa Pataky working out in her garden at home© Instagram

Outdoor workout area

Elsa clearly loves a good workout too. 

She posted this photo of her performing some squats with a kettlebell in their garden in front of some tall palm trees – we can't think of a place we'd rather work on our fitness.  

