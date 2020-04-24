Chris Hemsworth may be an instantly recognisable name – and face – but he's not the only star in his family. Alongside his famous brothers, the Thor actor has an equally talented wife, Elsa Pataky. The couple have been married for a decade but they tend to keep their private life just that, private. However, we've uncovered a few incredible facts about Mrs. Hemsworth that we simply have to share. Keep reading to find out more…

Who is Elsa Pataky?

Elsa Pataky is a model, actress and film producer

Elsa Pataky, 43, is an actress, model and film producer. She was born in Madrid, Spain under the name Elsa Lafuente Medianu, adhering to the Spanish tradition of taking her parents' surnames as one name. As her career started to take off in her home country, she adopted the professional surname Pataky in honour of her grandmother Rosa Pataky. "My grandfather was a theatre actor and I admired him so I started to act as well. I thought, 'You have to have something that really sounds different,'" she told the Herald Sun in June 2019. "My grandma's surname in Spanish was a little different, so I took it from her and I love it. Pataky - it's actually Hungarian but everybody think it's Greek."

Before discovering her gift for acting, Elsa studied journalism at the University CEU San Pablo. She then started to attend acting classes alongside her studies and the rest, as they say, is history.

What does Elsa Pataky do?

Elsa Pataky is a talented actress

Elsa is extremely talented and has many strings to her bow. Not only does she act, model and produce films, but she can also speak six languages! The multilingual star speaks Spanish, English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Romanian. In 2017, she was named People With Money's highest-paid model, reportedly earning a whopping $75million (£57millon) that year alone. She has appeared on the covers of countless magazines, fronted high-end campaigns, and has even graced the runway in major cities such as Milan, Paris and New York City. Her acting credits include the Fast and the Furious franchise, Snakes on a Plane and Thor: The Dark World, among others.

Elsa Pataky often shares her fitness routines on social media

In her spare time, Elsa is a fitness enthusiast and she can certainly give hubby Chris a run for his money. She is a huge advocate for martial arts and has credited over 15 years of Shotokan Karate for helping to keep her body in the incredible shape it is in. She is also quite the outdoorsy type and enjoys a number of activities such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, surfing and so many more!

When did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky marry?

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth married after a whirlwind romance

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky had something of a whirlwind romance. They were introduced by mutual representatives in early 2010 and by the end of the year, they were married! Details surrounding their nuptials are cloaked in secrecy but what we do know is that they wed on 26 December while enjoying a romantic holiday. They announced their union shortly after, reportedly when attending a party. They have not shared any wedding snaps or any other information about their special day.

Do they have children?

The couple share three children: daughter India Rose, seven, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, five. Speaking about motherhood in 2018, Elsa told the Daily Telegraph: "Being a mother changes you much. It is a crazy trip being a mum. It is the best experience ever."

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth share three children

Where do Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky live?

The couple live in Byron Bay, Australia

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky live in a $20million (£16million) mansion in Australia – the coastal town of Byron Bay in New South Wales to be exact. They moved there in 2014 after living together for several years in Los Angeles. The couple still owns a home in Malibu, LA, while Elsa has her own properties in Spain and New York.

What has Elsa Pataky said about her marriage to Chris Hemsworth?

Elsa and Chris 'work' at their marriage

While their marriage appears picture-perfect, Elsa revealed that they have ups and downs just like any other married couple. Speaking to WHO magazine, she recently said: "Nothing is as easy and perfect as it looks... There are those moments where you fight. You have to put a lot of effort into [your marriage]. We have those moments where we shout at the kids and then we feel like horrible parents and we have to work at being a couple like everyone else. As much effort as you put into your work, you have to put into your marriage and into being a dad and a mum. And it's constant work."

