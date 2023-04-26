Elizabeth Hurley flaunts ultra toned abs in tiny bikini you don't want to miss

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a sizzling update and on Tuesday, the Austin Powers star set pulses racing with her latest bikini snap.

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette bombshell was a vision as she posed beachside for two sultry photos. Elizabeth oozed confidence in the vibrant mint green bikini which perfectly showed off her impeccable physique.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Oh Maldives…… I miss you. Marissa bikini from www.elizabethhurley.com @vakkarumaldives," alongside a pink love heart emoji.

In the glamorous shots, Elizabeth was captured on a lavish seaside porch, and showed off her supermodel credentials as she batted her lashes for the camera.

The beautiful snaps caused a stir with her cohort of loyal followers who couldn't wait to flood the comments with messages for the star.

One fan penned: "Still one of the most beautiful women on the planet!" alongside two red love heart emojis.

Elizabeth shared the sultry snap on her Instagram Stories

A second added: "She is what dreams are made of!" A third penned: "You look amazing!"

As for her hair and makeup, the model wore her iconic brunette tresses down in natural beach waves. As for her camera-ready makeup look, she opted for glossy pink lips, brushes of warm bronzer and flattery fake eyelashes.

PHOTOS: Elizabeth Hurley struts in a sequined celebratory gown with a high slit

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in throwback bikini photo with adorable son Damian

This isn't the first daring update the star shared with fans this week, as she was also spotted posing up a storm in a lacy lingerie set on Tuesday.

Taking to her Stories, Elizabeth shared a cheeky tribute to her fellow Royals co-star, Jake Maskall. In the photo, the Queen Helena actress dazzled in the white lace ensemble which she matched with a slinky white nightshirt as she lay under the covers with Jake leaning over her.

Captioning the photo, the glamorous model wrote: "Happy birthday Jake," alongside a heart emoji.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.