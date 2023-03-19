Elizabeth Hurley wows in throwback bikini photo with adorable son Damian The budding model celebrated Mother's Day with the Bedazzled star

Damian Hurley couldn't be more proud of his famous mom, Elizabeth Hurley, and showed his appreciation for their bond with a sweet tribute.

On Sunday, which saw the UK celebrate Mother's Day, the 20-year-old took to Instagram with a pair of snapshots of himself with his mom to celebrate their close relationship.

He posted a selfie of theirs in which their similarly radiant features were strikingly evident, paired with an adorable black and white throwback.

Elizabeth reclined across a rock formation wearing a bikini showcasing her enviable figure, gazing at the camera while a young Damian lovingly slept on her stomach wearing an oversized button-down and sandals.

"Happy Mama's Day to my best friend," he captioned his pair of photos, with Elizabeth proclaiming her love for him with a slew of heart emojis.

A fan wrote: "Nobody should be allowed to be this blessed in the genetics department. [Cheers] to beautiful humans," while another also said: "Gorgeous mum and son on mother's day."

Damian was definitely the star in a throwback with his mom

The mother-son duo share a very close bond, often attending events together and even collaborating with each other, with the 57-year-old set to star in Damian's debut feature as a writer and director titled Strictly Confidential.

Speaking with HELLO! at last year's Hot Pink Party hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, she gushed about how their relationship even translates to her advocacy.

She explained: "It's been part of Damian's life ever since he could walk and talk, to be honest.

"He'd love to be involved more, he's come with me before to various events, and now that Covid-19 is over, I'd be delighted if he'd help me again, during the month of October particularly."

Elizabeth and her 20-year-old son share a very close bond

She made the heartwarming confession speaking with other reporters during the "pink" carpet that so adamant has been his passion for the cause since he was young that today he "knows pretty much as much as I know about the disease and about the things we are learning through scientists."

