Elizabeth Hurley struts in a sequined celebratory gown with a high slit The Bedazzled star joined her son on their night out

Mother's Day was a celebratory affair for Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian over the weekend, as they were able to spend the night together.

The 20-year-old budding model was able to capture a glimpse of his mom on their night out, including the jaw-dropping revealing sequined gown she wore, which you can check out in the video below.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley struts in her celebratory sequined gown

Loading the player...

As the UK celebrated the special holiday on Sunday, Damian took to social media to share a loving tribute to his famous mom.

He posted a selfie of theirs in which their similarly sharp features were strikingly evident, paired with an adorable black and white throwback.

MORE: Exclusive: Elizabeth Hurley reveals how motherhood transformed her life

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in stunnning gown for inspirational message

Elizabeth reclined across a rock formation wearing a bikini showcasing her enviable figure, gazing at the camera while a young Damian lovingly slept on her stomach wearing an oversized button-down and sandals.

"Happy Mama's Day to my best friend," he captioned his pair of photos, with Elizabeth proclaiming her love for him with a slew of heart emojis.

Damian shared a throwback in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday

A fan wrote: "Nobody should be allowed to be this blessed in the genetics department. [Cheers] to beautiful humans," while another also said: "Gorgeous mum and son on mother's day."

The mother-son duo share a very close bond, often attending events together and even collaborating with each other, with the 57-year-old set to star in Damian's debut feature as a writer and director, the title of which is Strictly Confidential.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian inundated with support following touching tribute to late Shane Warne

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley dons show-stopping gown for heartfelt reason

Speaking with HELLO! at last year's Hot Pink Party hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, she gushed about how their relationship even translates to her advocacy.

She explained: "It's been part of Damian's life ever since he could walk and talk, to be honest.

Elizabeth and her son are quite close

"He'd love to be involved more, he's come with me before to various events, and now that Covid-19 is over, I'd be delighted if he'd help me again, during the month of October particularly."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.