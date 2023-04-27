James Corden makes off-the-cuff remark about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of coronation

Over the years, James Corden has developed a close friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - more so, since the royal couple's move to California. Ahead of his final chat show appearance on The Late Late Show, the British comedian opened up about his move back to the UK and revealed just how close he is with Prince Harry.

During an interview with The Sun, James was interrupted midway when his phoned bleeped with a message from "Harry New". He swiftly goaded the interviewer, saying: "Oh God, wouldn't you just love to see these."

© The Late Late Show with James Corden James Corden and Prince Harry are close friends

However, James was quick to refuse to weigh in on the ongoing between Prince Harry and his family, adding that it was "not fair" to do so. James and his wife of ten years Julia will soon be returning to the UK with their three children in order to spend more time with their families.

"I think I have to spend a little bit of time letting this all go," he said when asked about leaving the States. "It has been a noisy eight years, and right now I am going to try and focus on having a little bit of silence. The biggest thing for me at the moment is overseeing the move. We have to be there for our kids.

WATCH: Prince Harry goes inside the Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion with James Corden

"I can't be travelling and leaving them. I think there will be a sense of real displacement for them and I am very conscious of that, and of making the environment as good as possible for them. But yes, I do hope I have got another story in me to tell. I hope I can have one more idea that will mean a lot to people."

