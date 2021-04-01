Idris Elba has defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for speaking out about their time in the Royal Family during their highly controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the chat show host and made some shocking revelations - including their reasons for stepping back from royal duties and claims of racist comments being made towards their son Archie

Idris, who was a guest at the couple's royal wedding, was probed on his thoughts over the no-holds-barred interview.

Speaking to ET, the British actor was asked: "We have seen in real life your friend Meghan Markle telling her story of the black experience - what do you think about her courage, just stepping out and saying 'I need to speak my truth'?"

In their defence, Idris replied: "I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel." He added: "You cannot take someone's voice away, that's what we have to communicate."

Idris previously opened up about his admiration for Meghan when she was a member of the royal family. "Meghan Markle, as a person, regardless of colour, is a role model," he explained to Sky News.

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina were guests at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

"Of course, our society is one of mixed heritage and it's great to see Meghan within the royal family. It's great. And of course, she's going to be a beacon and of course she's going to be someone that people look towards."

Meanwhile, the royal couple had also touched upon various other topics in the one-off Oprah special - including Meghan's relationship with her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the state of her mental health following her royal wedding.

The full extent of Harry's fractured relationship with his father Prince Charles was also revealed as well as Meghan personally reaching out to the Queen when Prince Philip was admitted to hospital.

In a lighter moment, Harry and Meghan - who announced in February they were expecting their second child - said they are due to have a baby girl in the summer.

