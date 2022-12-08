Meet Liz Garbus - the star behind the explosive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries Harry & Meghan has been released on Netflix, find out all about the Oscar-nominated director

Over the past few days there has been much talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix docuseries – but what do you know about the director behind the ambitious project?

Meet Liz Garbus, the Oscar-nominated director who is known for her critically acclaimed exposes and documenting the stories of "survivors".

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk 'pain' in new trailer for docuseries

Raised in New York by a civil rights lawyer father, her career has spanned almost 25 years, covering documentaries, true crime and high-end drama. Her notable titles include The Farm: Angola, USA; Bobby Fischer Against The World; Love; Marilyn; and The Fourth Estate. She is also co-founder and co-director of New York City-based documentary film production company, Story Syndicate.

Liz's films have been nominated for multiple awards, including the 2002 Sundance Film Festival documentary Grand Jury Prize, a Directors Guild Of America award and several Emmys.

She was also twice nominated for the Academy Award for best documentary feature – first in 1999 for Farm: Angola, USA, and more recently in 2016 for What Happened, Miss Simone?, about the troubled life of jazz singer Nina Simone.

Liz Garbus was the person behind the series

Liz also directed the series four finale of the dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she spoke about how her work as a documentarian helped prepare her for The Handmaid's Tale.

She said: "I've done a lot of work with survivors in my career, and I'll Be Gone In The Dark obviously was a very recent experience for me. The reactions of the survivors to the sentencing of the Golden State Killer were so interesting.

"People talk about closure and justice and just how complicated that is for different people." But now, all attention is on the series, Harry & Meghan.

The couple signed a multi-year $100million deal with the hugely popular streaming service giant back in 2020.

Netflix have released the first three episodes

During an interview with The Cut, Meghan described Liz as "incredible". She emphasised the distinction that needs to be made between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries.

She said: "The piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story." And in a recent interview with Variety magazine, the Duchess said: "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story - a seasoned director whose work I've long admired - even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.

"But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Volume one of her latest project, the six-part Harry and Meghan series, arrived on Thursday while a second volume is due to be released on 15 December.

