Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis' A-list dating history revealed

Juliette Lewis has been a regular on the Hollywood scene since becoming an 'It girl' of 90s cinema. Throughout her illustrious career, which includes roles in arthouse and Indie movies, including Cape Fear and Natural Born Killers; the actress has also crossed paths with fellow A-listers, some of whom she's dated. As of 2023, the Yellowjackets star appears to be single, however, she was previously linked to the likes of Brad Pitt, Travie McCoy and more.

Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitt

Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitted dated from 1989 to 1993. They also co-starred in the movies, Too Young to Die (1990) and Kalifornia (1993) while in a relationship. Despite splitting after four years, both Juliette and Brad have continued to speak about one another respectfully.

Juliette Lewis was in a relationship with Brad Pitt for four years

Two years after their breakup, Brad told Vanity Fair. "I still love the woman. There's some real genius there. I had a great time with her … It was one of the greatest relationships I've ever been in." He added, "The problem is, we grow up with this vision that love conquers all, and that's just not so, is it?"

Meanwhile, in a 2006 interview with The Guardian, Juliet explained: "He's not in my universe at all now. It seems like a high-school relationship because now he's a very famous person. I look at this person that I shared a bit of history with. I hope he finds happiness because I genuinely loved him."

© Getty Despite splitting in 1993, the former couple have always spoken positively about one another

She continued: "He's a very stand-up, good guy. Four years was an eternity at that time. It was my longest relationship and we both lost our anonymity together. Huge life changes all occurred, all connected to that person."

Juliette Lewis and Steve Berra

Steve Berra is an American professional skateboarder and the cofounder/co-owner of the skateboarding website The Berrics. He and Juliette were married from 1999 to 2003. Despite divorcing, however, the former couple have remained good friends.

© Getty The actress was married to famed skateboarder Steve Berra for four years

Speaking about their friendship, Juliette told The Guardian: We're best friends now. It's like a family relationship. We always check how we are."

Juliette Lewis and Travie McCoy

The Yellowjackets star began dating American rapper, Travie McCoy, in 2012 before reportedly ending their relationship in 2016. While little is known about their romance, the couple occasionally attended red carpet events together.

© Getty Juliette was in a relationship with rapper, Travie McCoy in 2012

Juliette Lewis and Brad Wilk

Juliette was previously in a relationship with Rage Against the Machine drummer, Brad Wilk. After taking their romance public in 2016, Brad's former wife, Selene Vigil-Wilk, alleged that Brad and Juliette had embarked on an affair which had ended their marriage.

© Getty The Yellowjackets star had a romance with Rage Against the Machine drummer, Brad Wilk

Nonetheless, the celebrity couple continued to go from strength to strength and raved about one another on social media. Around 2019, however, fans noted that Brad and Juliette had stopped posting about each other on Instagram. While it's not known when the couple split, Brad has since entered a relationship with Pamela Love.

