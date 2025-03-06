Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey has a famous husband - details

Melanie Lynskey is no stranger to the Hollywood scene, with roles in Ever After, Sweet Home Alabama, The Last of Us and Yellowjackets. Back in 2013, the actress landed a role in the comedy-drama, The Big Ask and it was during filming that she met her husband and fellow actor, Jason Ritter.

Jason's biography

Jason Ritter is an American actor and producer. Best known for portraying Kevin Girardi in the television series Joan of Arcadia, and as Julian Markston in the reboot of Matlock, he also bagged a recurring role as Mark Cyr in the NBC television series Parenthood and is the voice of the character Ryder in Frozen II.

© Getty Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter met on set in 2013

After meeting on the set of The Big Ask in 2013, Jason and Melanie have since worked together on two other movies – We'll Never Have Paris (2014) and The Intervention (2016).

Melanie announced their engagement in February 2017, after four years of dating. During an appearance on Hollywood Today Live, she said: "Now he's my fiancé. "Yes, I know, I'm announcing it." According to the TV star, Jason had surprised Melanie after proposing on the sofa. "It was cute," she said.

© Instagram Melanie and John share a daughter

Over a year later, the happy couple welcomed a daughter, born in December 2018. Speaking about their bouncing baby girl, Jason told People: "The best part about being a dad is just — I feel like she and I have a special connection where we sort of get in trouble together. She's a little adventurer. She wants to get into everything and try to climb things, and I'm, like, trying to help her."

Marriage

The A-listers eventually tied the knot in 2020, with Melanie revealing that they had planned the wedding ahead of her departure for Canada to film Yellowjackets.

The couple married in 2020, just before Melanie left for Canada to film Yellowjackets

In an interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle in May 2022, the actress explained: "I was going to Canada for Yellowjackets, and I was on the phone with somebody, and they said, 'Oh, he won't be allowed in.' And I was like, 'We have a child. What? I can't leave for six months.' So, I was like, 'We have to get married tomorrow.'

"We got married on our front porch of our little rental house in Atlanta. A nice lady came and married us. We had two friends there. Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper…They brought a cake and flowers and everything we needed. It was actually a very fun wedding day, but it didn't need to happen. He could totally have gotten into Canada."