The most extravagant celebrity Valentine's Day gifts ever from John Legend to Victoria Beckham These gifts will make you swoon...

What's the most extravagant thing you've ever woken up to on Valentine's Day? A sweet card? Chocolates? Maybe a bunch of flowers? Whatever your most impressive Valentine's Day gift to date is, we can't imagine it comes close to say, a Bentley (we're looking at you, Katy Perry).

To celebrate the most romantic day of the year, we've compiled a list of the most outrageous gifts celebrities have treated their other half to...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Never a couple to do things by halves, Kanye West once gifted his former wife Kim Kardashian a Panthere De Cartier Cuff worth $73,000, that's an eye-watering £56,000! The bracelet features a diamond-encrusted panther motif, complete with emerald eyes and an onyx nose, all set on a black cuff. The day after receiving the stunning bracelet in 2015, Kim shared a snap of the cuff, writing: "My new pet panther!"

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

That's right, when Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were dating, the Baby singer bought his beau every single flower that he saw in a florist. It's reported that he initially went in looking for roses, but not long after some beautiful tulips caught his eye. The next thing Justin knew, he'd bought up the entire shop floor.

Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber

Perhaps the ultimate show of affection, in 2009 actor Vince Vaughn proposed to his Canadian real estate girlfriend Kyla Weber, and he certainly didn't pick the ring out of an Argos catalogue. Vince chose to pop the question with a four-carat diamond ring set in platinum, with a hefty $125,000 price tag. (£95,829.)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's 2010 Valentine's Day gift to Brad Pitt might not glitter, but it still cost approximately $20,000 (that's around £15,477). Olive trees symbolise peace and longevity and the actress bought it from a plant nursery in the south of France.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

During Katy Perry and Russell Brand's short marriage, the singer bought her husband a bespoke lilac-coloured Bentley (no biggie) modelled on the very same one driven by the late Keith Moon, who rose to fame as a member of The Who. It's reported that the car cost $341,000 (£261,412) and it's unknown what happened to it after the pair divorced.

Beyoncé and Jay Z

Back in 2009, Jay-Z forked out nearly $25,000 (£19,398) to buy Beyoncé a platinum-covered mobile phone. We hope Queen Bey took out insurance…

Courteney Cox and David Arquette

In 2010 Courteney Cox bought her then-husband David Arquette an antique carousel horse worth a whopping $45,000 (£34,546). It's unclear whether David collected funfair antiques or the Friends actress' gift was just a one-off surprise, but either way, we're sure it was a Valentine's to remember.

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria Beckham is known for her excellent taste, but by the sound of things, husband David's isn't so shabby either. In 2006, the famous footballer gifted the former Spice Girl an out of this word Bulgari necklace that was quite literally dripping with diamonds and bright red rubies. The craziest part? The piece is said to cost an incredible $8million (£6.13million).

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

John Legend once whisked wife Chrissy Teigen away on a private jet for Valentine's Day. The best bit? Chrissy could pick anywhere she wanted as a destination. At the time, Chrissy shared a sweet snap of herself and John aboard the glamourous jet, adding the caption: "I'm on a magical mystery date! Luckiest girl alive." We second that.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

In 2019 Joe Jonas threw wife Sophie Turner a surprise Valentine's party full of A-listers. The singer shared snaps of the loved-up event on Instagram alongside the caption: "My Valentine gets a surprise birthday party because she's the best."

Cardi B and Offset

Back in February 2021, Offset surprised Cardi B with a luxurious beach getaway alongside their adorable daughter, Kulture. And to top it all off, the rapper opted to splash some cash by treating his sweetheart to a very glitzy Patek Philippe watch. We dread to think about the price tag…

Tyga and Kylie Jenner

In 2017, Tyga took his then-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, right to the top of the Empire State Building. Swooning over her lover, Kylie later shared a photograph of herself kissing Tyga from a dizzying height. But the gestures didn't end there… Tyga went the extra mile by treating Kylie to a luxury $50,000 watch.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

Lovebirds Michael and Lori dated for one year. For their first Valentine's together, the Black Panther star thought outside of the box and opted to rent out the Atlanta Aquarium. In a bid to make the occasion extra special, the actor added some extra pizzazz with a stunning array of flowers and candles. So sweet!

