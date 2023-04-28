Jerry Springer's close friend reveals new details of his sudden death at 79

Jerry Springer's death from pancreatic cancer on Thursday, April 27 came as a huge shock to his fans around the world.

Following the news, his close friend and religious leader, Rabbi Sandford Kopnick of The Valley Temple in Cincinnati, shared some more insight into his passing, revealing that Jerry's cancer battle was brief.

© Getty Images Jerry Springer died aged 79

"He hasn't been sick for a long time," Rabbi Kopnick told People. "He died of cancer, and he didn't have cancer for very long."

Speaking of his friend, Rabbi Kopnick added: "There was much more to him than The Jerry Springer Show. He was very, very smart. He was a remarkable family man, and he was somebody who understood what it means to pay it forward."

He continued: "He always knew his good fortune. He never took it for granted. When he certainly could have moved on to another congregation after I arrived in this one, not only did he stay, but he did what he could to make it thrive."

© Getty Images Jerry hosted America's Got Talent in 2007 and 2008

Remembering his late friend's generosity, Rabbi Kopnick went on: "He never said no. He may have needed to figure out how to schedule it, but he never said no.

"He wasn't really a resident of Cincinnati other than when he was contemplating running for office. So as a result, it always meant that he always, at his expense, would fly in for a day or two, and he was just so kind and so generous and very unassuming."

Springer died at his Chicago home on Thursday morning, according to a family spokesperson, who later confirmed his cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

© Getty Images Jerry started his political career in the Cincinnati government (circa 1970)

Spokesperson and close family friend Jean Galvin wrote in a statement: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

