Jerry Springer dies aged 79 – cause of talk show host's death revealed
He hosted Jerry Springer from 1991 to 2018, which became a ratings juggernaut

Television personality Jerry Springer attends the Ninth Annual Billboard Music Awards
Ahad Sanwari
Jerry Springer, an iconic talk show host and the former Mayor of Cincinnati, has passed away at the age of 79.

How did Jerry Springer die?

TMZ first confirmed that the TV star had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and died at his Chicago home after it took a turn for the worse, according to a family spokesperson, later confirmed to be pancreatic cancer.

The Jerry Springer Show - Season 25© Getty Images
Springer passed away at the age of 79

Spokesperson and close family friend Jean Galvin wrote in a statement: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Portrait Of Jerry Springer circa 1970© Getty Images
He started his political career in the Cincinnati government (circa 1970)

Where was Jerry Springer born?

Born in London during the tail-end of World War II to German-Jewish refugees, he immigrated with his parents to the United States as a four-year-old, where he developed an interest in politics.

Jerry Springer Talks Of Re-Entering Politics © Getty Images
Springer remained politically active throughout his life

Was Jerry Springer a politician?

Springer started out as a politician and broadcast journalist, eventually becoming the Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978 and even attempting an unsuccessful run for the Governor of Ohio before venturing into television.

Talk show host Jerry Springer speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios© Getty Images
He hosted his self-titled talk show from 1991-2018

When did Jerry Springer host his talk show?

From 1991 to 2018, he hosted his self-titled talk show which was a ratings hit, known particularly for the explosive fights that broke out during tapings involving family drama, hard-hitting topics, and biting satire.

Jerry Springer hosted America's Got Talent in 2007 and 2008© Getty Images
He hosted America's Got Talent in 2007 and 2008

However, despite the less than stellar critical reception for the series and frequent negative audience reviews, it still became a touchstone of American tabloid TV during the 1990s.

Chicago - Cast Change© Getty Images
He was a brief member of the cast of "Chicago" on Broadway in 2009

The show was also a hit thanks to the anchor's often calming presence in the face of chaos, ending each of his segments with: "Take care of yourself, and each other."

Jerry Springer participated in "Dancing with the Stars"© Getty Images
Springer participated in "Dancing with the Stars"

What else did Jerry Springer do?

In 2007 and 2008, Springer also hosted the second and third seasons of America's Got Talent, and in 2015, he debuted the "Jerry Springer Podcast" while also hosting the courtroom show Judge Jerry from 2019 to 2022.

Jerry Springer visits SiriusXM in 2020© Getty Images
His later career was spent as a podcast and radio show host

Springer is survived by his daughter, 47-year-old Katie Springer, from his marriage to Micki Velton from 1973-1994.

