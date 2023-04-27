Jerry Springer dies aged 79 – cause of talk show host's death revealed

He hosted Jerry Springer from 1991 to 2018, which became a ratings juggernaut

Jerry Springer, an iconic talk show host and the former Mayor of Cincinnati, has passed away at the age of 79.

How did Jerry Springer die?

TMZ first confirmed that the TV star had been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and died at his Chicago home after it took a turn for the worse, according to a family spokesperson, later confirmed to be pancreatic cancer.

© Getty Images Springer passed away at the age of 79

Spokesperson and close family friend Jean Galvin wrote in a statement: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

"He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

© Getty Images He started his political career in the Cincinnati government (circa 1970)

Where was Jerry Springer born?

Born in London during the tail-end of World War II to German-Jewish refugees, he immigrated with his parents to the United States as a four-year-old, where he developed an interest in politics.

© Getty Images Springer remained politically active throughout his life

Was Jerry Springer a politician?

Springer started out as a politician and broadcast journalist, eventually becoming the Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978 and even attempting an unsuccessful run for the Governor of Ohio before venturing into television.

© Getty Images He hosted his self-titled talk show from 1991-2018

When did Jerry Springer host his talk show?

From 1991 to 2018, he hosted his self-titled talk show which was a ratings hit, known particularly for the explosive fights that broke out during tapings involving family drama, hard-hitting topics, and biting satire.

© Getty Images He hosted America's Got Talent in 2007 and 2008

However, despite the less than stellar critical reception for the series and frequent negative audience reviews, it still became a touchstone of American tabloid TV during the 1990s.

© Getty Images He was a brief member of the cast of "Chicago" on Broadway in 2009

The show was also a hit thanks to the anchor's often calming presence in the face of chaos, ending each of his segments with: "Take care of yourself, and each other."

© Getty Images Springer participated in "Dancing with the Stars"

What else did Jerry Springer do?

In 2007 and 2008, Springer also hosted the second and third seasons of America's Got Talent, and in 2015, he debuted the "Jerry Springer Podcast" while also hosting the courtroom show Judge Jerry from 2019 to 2022.

© Getty Images His later career was spent as a podcast and radio show host

Springer is survived by his daughter, 47-year-old Katie Springer, from his marriage to Micki Velton from 1973-1994.

