Ali Wentworth throws her support behind George Stephanopolous for powerful new project

Ali Wentworth threw some major support to her husband George Stephanopoulos on Friday as she encouraged her followers to watch his new Hulu documentary.

"Go watch @gstephanopolous new docu on Hulu," she captioned the Story on Instagram alongside a trailer for the new series, Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK. The emotional new show follows a former army sniper who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan for the FBI, becoming their top security officer and uncovering a plot to murder an African-American man.

"'My mission was to go inside the KKK for the FBI.' The powerful new true crime documentary, ‘Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK,’ by @GStephanopoulos @abcnewsstudios and @apnews, premieres April 27, only on @hulu," ABC News shared alongside a trailer.

George, an anchor for ABC News, and Ali, a comedian, actress and podcast host, met and married in the early 2000s, and are now parents to two teen daughters.

But speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on Tuesday April 25, Ali shared how she doesn't want her 62-year-old husband on as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

They are also parents to 17-year-old daughter Harper, who will be moving out of the family home later this year herself. But while George and Ali prefer to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, Elliott and Harper made a rare public appearance at the end of March as they stepped out in New York City with their famous parents to attend the Pretty Baby premiere.

The famous couple's production company, Bedbyeight, had produced the documentary, and so it was a family affair.

