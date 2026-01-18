George Stephanopoulos' rare family beach photos show off his laidback side

George Stephanopoulos is very on trend. Like the rest of the internet, the 64-year-old journalist took to Instagram to share photos from 2016. The post marks a rare departure from his buttoned-up broadcast persona.

To his 208k Instagram followers, George wrote: "I hear people are posting photos from 2016." He shared memories from the trendy year with his wife and children, one snapshot from a beach day with his daughter Harper.

The Good Morning America co-host is known for his political prowess. Before his career as a journalist, George was a key architect of the 1992 Clinton campaign and later served as the White House Communications Director. His transition from the center of politics to the GMA anchor desk in 2009 proved to be a successful career pivot. He now hosts GMA alongside Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.

© Instagram George posing in a rare beach photo with his daughter

George's life off screen as a dad

From before 2016 to now, George has loved nothing more than being a father. The long-running news anchor shares 23-year-old Elliott and 20-year-old Harper with his wife Ali Wentworth. The couple has been candid about the difficult shift to an empty nest.

© Instagram George and his two daughters in 2016

Elliott graduated from Brown University in May 2025 and now works as an executive assistant to the CEO of Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis. After getting her diploma last year, Ali wrote in the caption: "She did it! Happy graduation to an incredible human being who has her father’s brain and my legs. And if it was the other way around- she'd be screwed. Proud parents! All our children deserve an education!"

George Stephanopoulos introduces the family's newest puppy on GMA

Harper is still in school, and seems to be following in her dad's footsteps. She is a junior at Vanderbilt University and is studying communication and media. Last summer, Harper worked at CNN and wrote to LinkedIn: "I'm thrilled to share that [an article I contributed to] became the 5th most-read story on the CNN website that day! Huge thank you to the amazing journalists and editors who welcomed me into the process and trusted me."

© Instagram Photo shared by Ali Wentworth of her daughters Elliott and Harper at Mariska Hargitay's at the latter's foundation The Joyful Heart's annual beach walk

In August of last year, Ali and George helped Harper move back to school, writing: "Move in day… I'm sweating and assembling furniture with wrenches," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Swipe to see what my daughter set up…"

As both of the couple's daughters are now out of the house, they adopted a puppy to make things a little less quiet. George and Ali introduced Fig, a golden retriever, on GMA in July. "If she wasn't adopted, she probably would have spent her life in a cage as a breeder – and I know what that feels like!

© Instagram The GMA anchor and Go Ask Ali podcast star adopted their puppy Fig in July and introduced him shortly after on GMA

She continued: "She is really sweet. She was covered in ticks and fleas, but not anymore. And we really wanted to adopt another dog. I wanted a boy because we have two daughters, and yet this little girl just caught my eye."