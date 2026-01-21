George Stephanopoulos sports full beard in rare family photo from a decade ago

George Stephanopoulos was feeling nostalgic as he looked back at the past decade of his life this week.

The popular Good Morning America anchor took to Instagram as the latest celebrity to participate in the 2016 trend and posted several photos from ten years ago.

These included several images of the star - who tends to sport a clean shaven look - with a full beard.

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos with a full beard while posing with his daughters back in 2016

The ABC star was pictured with his two daughters - now 20 and 23 years of age - as 10 and 13 year olds, posing in various locations, including outside on a walk and on the beach. He also chose several snapshots featuring his wife, Ali Wentworth, including an image of them dressed up while attending a ball.

George included some photos taken from GMA too, both pictured with his co-stars and backstage. A lot has happened to George since 2016.

© Instagram George posing with his wife Ali Wentworth in 2016

The star wrote a book, The Situation Room, in May 2024, which received high praise from readers as well as celebrity fans, from Jennifer Aniston to Mariska Hargitay.

He also became an empty nester, as both his daughters left home to attend college. Their oldest, Elliott, graduated from Brown's University in 2025, while their youngest daughter Harper is a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

© Instagram George sported his facial hair for most of 2016

When George and Ali became empty nesters in 2023, they found the change incredibly difficult to start, but have since got used to their new normal and enjoy the quality time they get to spend with their daughters during the holidays.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, George opened up about his daughters briefly coming back to visit. He said: "They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back."

© Instagram The GMA star also shared a picture of him and Ali dressed up attending a ball

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

© ABC via Getty Images George pictured in present day - with his GMA co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."

The couple have also adopted two new dogs following the loss of their beloved older dogs, Cooper and Daisy. In 2025, George and Ali adopted a golden retriever, Fig, followed by a dachshund puppy called Stanley.