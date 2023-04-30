Charles Spencer admits why he 'pained' his son in rare family comment

As a keen historian, Charles Spencer often shares details of his ancestors, from his 'terrible' discovery about one of his royal relatives to photos of his late sister and father.

He's typically more private about his own children but the dad-of-seven occasionally shares sweet glimpses of his family life, as he did on the most recent episode of his podcast.

On the latest episode of Rabbit Hole Detectives, which he co-hosts with the Reverend Richard Coles and historian Dr Cat Jarman, the Earl spoke about a brief exchange with his eldest son Louis.

As part of a discussion about theatre superstitions, Charles self-deprecatingly said: "My son's an actor and I always say 'break a leg' and he always looks– well he always looks slightly pained."

Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, who is the presumptive heir to his father's Earldom, signed with an agent upon graduating from drama school last year and performs under the stage name Louis John Lyons.

© Getty Charles is clearly proud of son Louis

His proud dad shared photos of the happy day as he gushed on Instagram: "My son, Louis, graduated today from @artsedlondon with a First-class degree. "He was selected as his year's valedictorian, and it was an absolutely beautiful speech - perfectly-delivered, touchingly generous, hugely grateful, and including references to so many of his 80 classmates.

"A final farewell hug to his brilliant principal here, and then on to his career. I couldn't be prouder of him - so much hard work, to add to a very rare gift. Congratulations, Louis!"

© Getty The Earl and his wife Karen at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Charles shares the 29-year-old with his first wife, Victoria Aitken, with whom he also welcomed Lady Kitty Spencer, 32, and 30-year-old twins Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Katya Spencer.

He shares two children with his second wife, Caroline Freud: the Honourable Edmund Spencer, 20, and Lady Lara Spencer, 17. Charles and his wife Karen also have a daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, who was born in July 2012.

