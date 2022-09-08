Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin makes major life decision: Details Louis Spencer is the son of Charles Spencer

Prince William and Prince Harry were no doubt quick to send their messages of congratulations to their cousin, Louis Spencer, earlier this month, following the news that he had graduated from drama school.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's emotional evening with children

And now the 28-year-old – who received a First from ArtsEd, an independent performing arts school based in Chiswick - is set for a major personal change.

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Harry put on united front to unveil new statue of Princess Diana

Louis is Charles Spencer's youngest child and only son with his first wife, Victoria Aitken. Despite having three older sisters, under primogeniture laws, he is the heir to the Althorp estate.

READ: Why fans can no longer visit Princess Diana's resting place

MORE: Princess Diana's childhood home could rival a royal residence – inside photos

But for now, his focus remains very much on his career. It has been revealed that Louis has already been signed by the Tavistock Wood talent agency – and has even chosen a new stage name.

Louis received a First from ArtsEd in Chiswick

According to the Daily Mail, Louis will go forward acting under the name Louis John Lyons.

Tavistock has a number of famous faces on its books, from Liv Tyler and Lily James to Rebel Wilson, Dustin Hoffman and Dominic West.

READ: Charles Spencer full of joy as he celebrates family news in rare personal tweet

MORE: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares rare photo of their mum

Proud father Charles – Princess Diana's younger brother – was quick to share his joy at the time of Louis's graduation.

My elder son, Louis, graduated with a First from ⁦@ArtsEdLondon⁩ today. He gave a truly thoughtful, eloquent, funny & generous speech as his class’s valedictorian. Wishing all 80 in his year happiness & success in the years ahead, on stage and screen - & Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/I5mex1JNcb — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) September 6, 2022

Father Charles shared his pride following Louis's graduation

He shared a photo of his son giving his valedictory speech, before sharing another snap showing Louis with his friends as they posed for their graduation photos.

READ: Princess Diana's surprising £50k London flat revealed

MORE: Royal fans love Prince George and Charles Spencer's special connection

Charles wrote: "My elder son, Louis, graduated with a First from @ArtsEdLondon today. He gave a truly thoughtful, eloquent, funny & generous speech as his class's valedictorian. Wishing all 80 in his year happiness & success in the years ahead, on stage and screen - & Congratulations!"

Charles Spencer lives at Althorp with third wife Karen

Charles is a father to seven children. He shares Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Katya Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, with first wife Victoria, to whom he was married from 1989 - 1997.

He tied the knot with second wife Caroline Freud in 2001 and they welcomed son Ned - The Honourable Edmund Spencer – and Lady Lara prior to their split in 2007.

As the eldest son, Louis is heir apparent to the Spencer family estate, Althorp, where Charles currently lives with his third wife Karen Gordon and their daughter, ten-year-old Lady Charlotte Diana.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.