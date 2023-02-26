Charles Spencer sweetly expresses 'pride' in daughter Charlotte Diana in new interview Princess Diana's brother made the comment during a podcast appearance

Charles Spencer recently got royal watchers talking earlier this week when he opened up about whether he would be attending King Charles' upcoming coronation as part of a podcast appearance.

On Sunday, the Earl appeared on BBC Radio 4's radio show and podcast Broadcasting House, where he gave a sweet glimpse into his family life.

As part of a discussion about the weekend's newspapers, Charles revealed why his youngest daughter, Charlotte Diana, 11, had made him proud.

Charles and a panel of guests were discussing the topic of whether books should be changed to exclude controversial content, and whether it had become more difficult to choose appropriate characters for children to dress up as for World Book Day.

The father-of-seven commented: "It's always so difficult, there used to be endless people dressed as Harry Potter characters but that's no longer the case.

"I was very proud of my daughter going last year as the Moon Child in The Never-Ending Story, I thought that was pretty good". He then revealed: "This year, she'll be going with her best friend as Tweedledee and Tweedledum".

The Earl lives at his family's ancestral home, Althorp House

Earlier in the week, Charles shared a dramatic photo with his Instagram fans, showing a dramatic blaze which took place at his family residence, Althorp House – albeit a long time ago.

He captioned the retro black-and-white snap, "Althorp's Dairy Cottage after a fire in 1940. It was rebuilt – without a thatched roof. A room designed by Wedgwood himself escaped the flames".

Charles with his wife Karen

During the summer heatwave of 2022, Charles experienced another fire at the property, but thankfully it was in a field and no one was harmed.

"Fire in one of our fields today," Charles' wife Karen wrote alongside a clip of the blaze and then the next slide read: "Fire department and Althorp team were amazing all under control now".

