Brad Pitt's famous ex reveals all on relationship in personal interview

Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck on the Call Her Daddy podcast

Gwyneth Paltrow is happily married to producer Brad Falchuk, but the Hollywood starlet has dated some other big names in the past, namely Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Iron Man actress was asked about her romances with the leading men, and she didn't hold back. She explained that it was "love at first sight" when she first met Brad, before opening up about what went wrong that ultimately led to them calling off their engagement in 1997, something she admitted left her feeling "heartbroken".

"I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight," she shared. "In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn't really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place."

However, things got a little more raunchy when host Alex Caplan grilled her on more intimate issues between the stars, with Gwyneth revealing that she thought both were great kissers and both having merits when it came to the bedroom.

© Kevin.Mazur Gwyneth and Brad dated between 1994 and 1997

She said: "Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent."

Gwyneth dated Brad from between 1994 and 1997, with the pair getting engaged in December 1996 before their eventual split. The Goop founder moved on with Ben from 1997 to 1999 before a brief reconciliation in 2000, before parting ways for good.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Gwyneth and Ben dated between 1997 and 2000

In 2002, the actress began dating Colyplay frontman Chris Martin after the pair met backstage at a Coldplay concert. The pair clearly hit it off, as they married just a year later and welcomed daughter Apple in 2004 and son Moses in 2006.

However, the couple went their separate ways in 2014, with Gwyneth filing for divorce in 2015, with it being finalized a year later.

She has since found happiness with American Horror Story producer Brad, with the pair marrying in 2018. The couple first met in 2010, but only began pursuing a romance after the actress had split from Chris in 2014.

