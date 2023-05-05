Lorraine Kelly reveals gorgeous royal transformation on the eve of the coronation

Lorraine Kelly has stunned everyone with her royal transformation ahead of King Charles' coronation. Ahead of the celebrations this weekend, it was clear to see the giddy star was already in the festive spirit.

The glamorous presenter, 63, took a leaf out of the royal family's book when she travelled in a horse and carriage to her show on Friday and she looked gorgeous. As she stepped out of the carriage, Lorraine looked effortlessly graceful in her flowing polka dot dress which perfectly matched her heels. She showcased her natural beauty, styling her brunette locks in soft curls that shaped her face. To the cameras, Lorraine beamed brightly as she got into the mood for the Coronation.

© Shutterstock/Rex Lorraine Kelly looks graceful as she steps out the horse and carriage

Lorraine has been pulling out all the stops in the lead up to the event and her daytime show on Friday was devoted to Coronation-themed content including the best food for street parties and how to achieve the most fashionable look. It is no secret that Lorraine is excited!

© Shutterstock/Rex Lorraine has been excited about the Coronation

With huge enthusiasm, the star has been planning her own special event to mark the milestone - a Coronation garden party. The Scottish beauty didn’t mind telling Ben Shephard why she had decided not to invite him this year, even though she had invited his co-star Kate Garraway and other friends to the occasion. Kate said: "Lorraine is having a Coronation special garden party, which I’ve been invited to."

© Shutterstock/Rex The glamorous presenter, 63, took a leaf out of the royal family's book when she travelled in a horse and carriage

"Have you?" A surprised Ben responded to his co-star on hearing the news about the garden party for the first time.Lorraine took no notice of Ben’s surprise and quipped: "I know I'm so excited."

© Getty King Charles will have a shorter coronation ceremony than his predecessors

"Hold on, not me," Ben said. Lorraine said: “No because you’re naughty you know what happened last time you had a kilt on and you showed me your bum.” She added: "I'm not having it, it's disrespectful to His Majesty."

© Shutterstock/Rex Lorraine looked effortlessly graceful in her flowing polka dot dress

The queen of breakfast TV has been sharing her excitement for the Coronation for months. Having met King Charles on several occasions, Lorraine spoke truthfully about her opinion of him. She told PRIMA in March: “I’ve met King Charles a few times and he’s a very genuine person. I’m really looking forward to the Coronation in May. We certainly do pomp and circumstance very well in this country.”

© Shutterstock/Rex The TV presenter spoke to Kate Garraway about the celebrations

Also, Lorraine has been discussing the Coronation on her daytime show but there was one thing that left her feeling disappointed in recent weeks. While the Coronation Concert promises a dazzling performance from huge celebrities, the TV presenter couldn’t hide her disappointment at the news that Ed Sheeran wasn’t going to be at the historic event. She said with a shrug, “I would’ve thought Ed would be at the concert but…”

© Rex/Shutterstock Ed Sheeran won't be performing at the King's concert

The Thinking Out Loud singer has been drafted in to replace Katy Perry on American Idol as a judge while she takes to the stage to perform at the King’s event. As many as 20,000 will watch The Coronation Concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle and the star-studded event will be broadcast live on BBC.