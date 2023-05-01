Why isn't Joe Biden at the coronation?

First Lady Jill Biden will be attending King Charles III's coronation on May 6

In April 2023, President Biden revealed he would not be attending King Charles III's coronation, despite His Majesty's invitation.

Instead, the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be leading a delegation from the US which will be attending in his place.

But why isn't the US president attending the British monarch's ceremony on May 6? HELLO! has all the details…

Why isn't President Biden going to King Charles III's coronation?

Joe Biden's decision not to attend Charles' coronation is believed to be a result of his desire not to break a tradition spanning from the very birth of the United States of America.

This tradition dictates that US Presidents should not attend events such as coronations as a result of the USA's proud independence from the rule of the United Kingdom.

The President revealed his intention to miss Charles' Westminster Abbey-based ceremony through a phone call, a statement from the White House confirmed.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples," it read.

© Getty Images The First Lady will represent President Biden at the coronation

"The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States."

The statement also added: "The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date."

Has any US president attended a British coronation?

No, ever since the US broke away from British rule on the July 4 1776, no US president has attended the coronation of a British monarch. However, individuals have been sent to represent the US in the past.

For the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, President Eisenhower sent a delegation of four individuals including Earl Warren, the then-governor of California, and the US army's first chairman, Omar N. Bradley. Also sent were fellow military man George C. Marshall and the writer, editor, and artist Fleur Cowles.

© Getty Images President Eisenhower did not attend Queen Elizabeth II's coronation

Dr. Jill Biden's attendance as the leader of the US delegation at Charles' coronation marks the first time a family member of the contemporary US president will be present for the ceremony.

The President's attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September was, according to the UK ambassador to the US, the first time a US leader had been present for a British state funeral.

Who is not going to the coronation?

Along with Joe Biden, several other guests who were invited to King Charles III's coronation have had to decline.

© Getty Images Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation without Meghan

Perhaps the most prominent absence alongside the US president's will be the Duchess of Sussex, who was also revealed not to be attending the ceremony.

While Prince Harry will be at his father's coronation, Meghan is remaining at their home in California along with their children Archie (whose fourth birthday is on May 6) and Lilibet.

News that the Sussexes would not be going to Westminster Abbey together was revealed in a statement from Buckingham Palace which read: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," it finished.

