King Charles III's coronation - details about service, concert and more The royal's coronation weekend takes place between 6 and 8 May

King Charles III's coronation will take place on 6 May at Westminster Abbey, and Buckingham Palace confirmed further details about the celebrations taking place over three days, including a special concert and the Big Lunch.

With just 100 days to go until the coronation, here's everything you need to know about the historic occasion.

The monarch's coronation will take place on a Saturday, the first to do so in over 100 years, and the service is expected to be "a solemn religious" event as well as one of "celebration and pageantry". It is also expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society while being "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

What will happen at the coronation?

The coronation will begin with the King's Procession, where Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey after travelling from Buckingham Palace.

The coronation of King Charles III will be an Anglican service, carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby

King Charles' coronation will involve six basic stages: The recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the enthronement, and the homage. At the heart of the coronation is the anointing with holy oil.

During the key event, the King will remove his crimson robe and sit in King Edward's chair, which was made in 1300 and has been used by every monarch since 1626, under a canopy of silk or cloth of gold held by four Knights of the Garter.

The Queen's coronation in 1953

The archbishop will use the golden eagle-shaped ampulla – which pours the oil from its beak – and the 12th-century silver-gilt anointing spoon which is the most ancient treasure of the Crown Jewels, to anoint the King in the form of a cross.

Traditionally the choir sings the anthem Zadok The Priest as the anointing is carried out.

Following the service, the newly-crowned pair will return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession, where they will be joined by other members of the royal family. The day's events will finish with senior royals appearing on the balcony with Charles and Camilla.

What will happen on Sunday 7 May?

Sunday 7 May will see a coronation concert, similar to the Party at the Palace of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, outside Windsor Castle and promises to feature "global music icons and contemporary stars".

The concert will also include an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir, which will be made up of members of community choirs from across the nation, including refugees, deaf people, NHS staff and the LGBTQ+ community.

The royals at the Platinum Jubilee concert in 2022

Meanwhile, people are invited to gather for a "coronation big lunch" on Sunday, overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

The palace said thousands of events are expected to take place in streets, gardens and parks in every corner of the UK.

What will happen on Monday 8 May?

Monday, which will be a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as "the big help out".

Organised by The Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK, the big help out aims to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

The palace said in tribute to the King’s public service, the big help out "will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas".

The aim of the day is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.

Why will the coronation take place at Westminster Abbey?

London's Westminster Abbey has played host to royal coronations for the past 900 years. Westminster Abbey has been Britain's coronation church since 1066 and has witnessed 38 coronation ceremonies for reigning monarchs. The first documented coronation at Westminster was that of William the Conqueror on 25th December 1066.

Westminster Abbey has been Britain's coronation church since 1066

By 1953, millions around the world were able to tune into Queen Elizabeth II's spectacular coronation on 2 June.

The church features the Coronation Chair which was originally built for King Edward I between 1297 and 1300. Due to its historic importance, it is one of the most valuable artefacts to have survived the Middle Ages.

Is there a meaning behind the selected date?

There will be some speculation with regard to the significance of Charles' coronation date. Many royal fans will be drawing attention to the fact that 6 May is also Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's fourth birthday. The date was chosen in consultation with the government, the Church of England and the Royal Household.

Archie was born on 6 May 2019

Imbued with significance, 6 May also happens to be the wedding anniversary of the late Queen's sister Princess Margaret. And to top it all off, the King's grandfather George VI held his coronation on 12 May 1937, just six days after Charles' set date.

Which crowns will be worn at the coronation?

King Charles III will wear St Edward's Crown at the end of the coronation ceremony.

The crown was made in 1661 and once belonged to Edward the Confessor. It is remarkably heavy and is made of solid gold. It currently resides in the Crown Jewels collection at the Tower of London.

St Edward's Crown is the most sacred of all crowns

As for Queen Consort Camilla, there appear to be three likely options. In keeping with tradition, the royal may opt to wear an existing crown readily available.

Given Charles' close bond with his grandmother, there is a high chance Camilla may choose to wear a crown previously worn by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. The stunning crown features platinum, 2,800 diamonds, rock crystal, velvet and ermine.

Queen Camilla may wear The Queen Mother's crown

Another potential option exists in the form of Queen Mary's crown. The eye-catching crown was designed for the coronation of June 1911. The Daily Telegraph described it saying "It has no jewels but diamonds, and the diamonds cluster together as if they had no support but their own light."

Royal historian Marlene Koenig has also floated the possibility of Queen Consort Camilla wearing a brand new crown, emphasising that it would "provide jobs to a small number of people".

On the other hand, Marlene also stressed the importance of the current economic situation. She said: "It might not look good to many people [if they spend] money on a new crown. The optics might not be appreciated with the current economic situation in the UK."

Who will be in attendance?

King Charles III's coronation will likely be a scaled-back affair with significantly reduced guest numbers. It's thought that attendees will be decreased from 8,000 to around 2,000, with peers expected to wear suits and dresses instead of ceremonial robes.

Members of the royal family will reunite in Westminster Abbey

Key members of the royal family will reunite for the special occasion, with the likes of Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex all expected to attend the religious ceremony.

Marlene Koenig has provided useful insight into the possibility of Prince Harry's eldest child making a surprise appearance. "Archie is too young to attend the coronation. But Charles was four and a half… Archie is not heir to the throne or even remotely close to the throne," she revealed.

How will it differ from his mother's coronation?

Unlike bygone coronations, Charles's coronation is expected to last just one hour rather than three.

Charles' coronation will 'look towards the future'

In an effort to conform to the modern era, it is expected to be more inclusive of multi-faith Britain than past coronations.

