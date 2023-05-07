Amanda Holden stuns in family photo with mini-me daughters

BGT judge Amanda Holden delighted fans on Saturday with a new family snapshot featuring her lookalike daughters Lexi and Hollie.

The family trio enjoyed afternoon tea at The Ivy in Richmond as they celebrated King Charles III's majestic coronation. To mark the special occasion, Amanda posed for a heartwarming photograph with her mini-me daughters – and it's the sweetest.

In the picture – which she shared to Instagram – a beaming Amanda, 52, looked radiant as she posed alongside Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11. Dressed up to the nines, she donned a lovely, structured cardigan featuring gleaming gold buttons.

As for hair and makeup, Amanda wore her honey-hued locks down loose and accentuated her chiselled cheekbones with a dusting of bronzer and highlighter.

© Instagram Amanda shares a close bond with her daughters

Aspiring model, Lexi, meanwhile, looked ultra-stylish in a dark pinstripe suit and layered necklaces. The trendy teen styled her glossy tresses into a centre parting and finished off her look with a pop of pink lipstick.

On Amanda's right-hand side, 11-year-old Hollie flashed a smile for the camera wearing a pretty floral blouse and blue jeans.

"Celebrating the #kingcharles #coronation #longlivetheking [camera emoji] by my Love [red heart emoji]," Amanda penned in her caption.

© Getty Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes wed in 2008

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the trio, with one writing: "What a squad," while a second chimed in: "That is some gene pool."

A third remarked: "Look like sisters," and a fourth sweetly added: "Your kids take after you... You're beautiful."

Amanda's touching moment with her daughters comes after she exclusively spoke to HELLO! magazine about body confidence. She revealed: "I look up to people like J.Lo, Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Minogue. I'm not 'woke' so I don't really care about expressions like 'for her age', but I suppose it's because actually, I want people to say, 'God, she's 52!'"

She continued: "I mean, I say how old I am. I want people in their forties to not be frightened of being in their fifties. I want people to go, well, if they look like that, then I'm, I'm not frightened. I want to keep going forward. I think the language will change around it."

And Amanda has been making waves on the silver screen thanks to her unashamedly bold outfit choices. Musing on the theatrical side of TV, she explained: "I'm all about the theatre of Britain's Got Talent. For me it's just about making an entrance and being your super-glam best... and then when I get home, leaving it in a pile on the floor and getting into bed."

