12 times Amanda Holden twinned with her lookalike daughters The Heart Radio host is a doting mum-of-two

Amanda Holden is mum to two beautiful daughters, Lexi, 16 - who has just signed with Storm modelling agency - and Hollie, ten. The Britain's Got Talent judge and Heart Radio presenter regularly shares wholesome family snaps of her girls via social media, leaving fans to gush over their close mother-daughter resemblances.

The TV star's mini-me girls no doubt inherited her naturally striking features and blonde locks – not to mention a charming sense of style. We've rounded up the cutest images of Amanda and her lookalike clan - so brace yourself for a large dose of sweetness.

Twinning in white

Amanda and her family enjoyed a beautiful, sun-soaked Tuscan getaway where the star twinned with her girls in white dresses.

Sunset smiles

Lexi and Hollie beamed alongside their mum looking radiant for a sunset selfie while making the most of a scenic family holiday.

Selfie with Hollie

Amanda smiled for a sweet selfie with her youngest Hollie – who regularly features on the star's Instagram page.

Mother-daughter selfie

Another sweet selfie moment, Amanda posed with both girls while looking fabulous in florals.

Disneyland adventures

The family ventured to Disneyland for a fun-filled break, where they meticulously documented their visit with fans online.

Blonde trio

Lexi and Hollie not only inherited their mum's radiant features but also her incredible, sun-kissed tresses – as seen in this dazzling photo.

Holiday drinks

Amanda posed for yet another holiday snap as she enjoyed a lavish drink and dinner out with her girls.

Golden hour snap

The trio posed candidly for a golden hour photo, looking effortlessly charming as always.

Vacay visions

Amanda, Lexi and Hollie twinned in sweet summer dresses as they feasted on some delicious European cuisine.

Arm wrestle fun

Amanda challenged her youngest child to an arm wrestle challenge – who do you think won?

Beachside hugs

The girls snuggled up for a beachside snap as they revelled in the fresh, coastal away during a quick weekend break.

Boat selfie

Amanda grabbed Lexi for a stunning, sunset-drenched selfie during a luxurious boat ride.

