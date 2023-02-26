Amanda Holden turns heads in must-see sparkly power suit

Amanda Holden is never one to shy away from a bold look, and on Saturday, the star turned heads in a dazzling power suit.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-two, 52, delighted fans with a series of outfit photos giving centre stage to her jaw-dropping glitzy ensemble.

Stepping out for ABBA's virtual concert, Amanda looked sensational in a black diamante suit which she teamed with a pair of sky-high silver boots.

Beneath her flattering blazer, the Heart radio presenter showcased her washboard abs in a tiny crop top. In terms of hair and makeup, Amanda opted to elevate her look with bouncy curls and a luscious nude lip.

The presenter looked sensational

"Well. You don’t need me to say this is BLOODY BRILLIANT BUT IT IS BLOODY BRILLIANT @abbavoyage I wept with joy," Amanda penned in the caption.

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Love the boots," whilst a second noted: "Loveeee the outfit!"

"Looking really abbafantastic, I'm going in May to see it can't wait," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "You look very Ms Minogue."

Lexi has joined a modelling agency

Amanda's fun-filled evening comes after the Britain's Got Talent judge enjoyed a sweet twinning moment with her lookalike model daughter, Lexi. Dressed up to the nines, the mother-daughter duo made a bold statement at London Fashion Week wearing fabulous cut-out dresses.

Channelling her inner Bond Girl, Amanda rocked a black lace dress which featured a daring thigh-high split, mesh panels and a figure-hugging maxi skirt. Lexi, meanwhile, made a case for silver in a sparkling halterneck gown complete with delicate beading and Gatsby-esque tassels.

Amanda and Chris tied the knot in 2008

Amanda shares 16-year-old daughter Lexi with her husband, Chris Hughes. The couple met in Los Angeles back in 2003, and started dating a year later. The lovebirds then tied the knot in December 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance.

They went on to welcome their second daughter Hollie in January 2012. Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness.

"We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

