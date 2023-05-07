Lionel Richie reveals bold prediction on how the King will ‘transform’ the monarchy

Legendary singer Lionel Richie recently shared his thoughts on the future King's potential impact on the monarchy while attending the Coronation Concert.

Lionel, who was among the star-studded guests at the coronation service, performed his hit songs "Easy" and "All Night Long" during the festive event at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.

The King and Queen, along with around 20,000 members of the public, were in high spirits during the concert, which followed the royal couple's crowning at Westminster Abbey.

Speaking backstage, Lionel commented on the King's new role, saying, "I think he's going to bring a new flavor."

Lionel continued: "A lot of people don't know this about him, but he has an amazing sense of humor that we haven't seen yet, so I think we may in the future see a little bit of a glimpse of that – and of course, inclusiveness."

When invited to perform at the Coronation Concert, Lionel eagerly accepted, stating: "The answer no matter what you had planned for that day, the answer is yes right away."

He admitted that he initially questioned whether the invitation was a joke but felt "honored" when it was confirmed as genuine.

Regarding the significance of the event, Lionel said: "It's an honor because it's every 80 years, except for the Queen who just took it all the way to the end. But I mean, this is amazing."

The singer also mentioned that he had an opportunity to speak with the King before the concert, who expressed his happiness and excitement for the evening.

"He's throwing a party, think about that. This is unusual. I understand this has not happened this often where you have this kind of thing after the big one. So I'm very happy about this. He's very loose," Lionel added.

As Lionel took the stage to perform "Easy," audience members, including the King and Queen, joined in a sing-along. Zara and Mike Tindall were also spotted singing and swaying to the music, along with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The atmosphere became even more lively when Richie began playing his classic hit "All Night Long," prompting Prince George to dance and wave his flag with his sister, Charlotte.

The King himself couldn't resist joining in on the fun, dancing alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

