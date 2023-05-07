What time is the King's coronation concert? Who is performing and how can you watch?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been crowned at Westminster Abbey, but the Bank Holiday weekend full of celebrations, street parties and star-studded performances has only just begun. On Sunday, another special event will be taking place: the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

The music bash takes place on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle on 7 May. With the main artists and musicians now confirmed, including Take That and Katy Perry, here's everything you need to know.

What time is the coronation concert?

The government website states that the coronation concert will begin at 8pm on Sunday 7 May. The evening's event will be taking part in the grounds of Windsor Castle in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and broadcast across BBC television and radio stations. Meanwhile, millions more will be tuning in at home.

Who is playing at the King's coronation concert?

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among the musical stars who will perform at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the crowning of the King and Queen Consort. See what they had to say about being included in the line-up in the clip below...

The line-up will also include Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and singer-songwriter Zak Abel - who stepped in after Freya Ridings had to drop out due to illness on Friday. Other acts announced are: Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Winwood and world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.

Plus, it has now been revealed that Tom Cruise will be making an appearance, as will beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh, through some pre-filmed segments. One of these, a video sharing little-known facts about the newly crowned King and Queen, will also feature facts delivered by Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and former Strictly star Oti Mabuse.

What do we know about the coronation choir?

King Charles III's coronation concert will also see the especially created Coronation Choir sing in front of the newly crowned King and Queen Consort. 300 singers from across the nation have been brought together from diverse backgrounds to perform at the event at Windsor Castle in May.

The group's journey from individual groups of singers with varied expertise to one combined voice is being documented in the one-off BBC documentary Sing for the King: The Search for the Coronation Choir, due for broadcast on BBC One on Friday 5 May. For the experience, the lucky group is being mentored by choirmaster Gareth Malone, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and former Eastenders actress and Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

How to watch the King's coronation concert?

The concert, produced by BBC Studios Productions, will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

It will also be shown on large screens at screening sites in London and events around the country, including St James's Park. Other locations confirmed to be broadcasting the concert include Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Will the royals attend the King's coronation concert?

The King and Queen Consort are likely to be joined at the coronation concert by senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

At the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert, we also saw William and Kate's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, seated in the stands, along with Lady Louise Windsor, then-James, Viscount Severn, and Savannah and Isla Phillips.

